Cruise 'was to slam into building'

LOS ANGELES • Tom Cruise did slam into a building while shooting Mission: Impossible 6, but the movie's director has tweeted that that was what the plot had called for.

The actor was not supposed to jump smoothly from one building to another. But after he broke his ankle, shooting was halted, Christopher McQuarrie confirmed on Wednesday.

He added that "Tom is on the mend and MI6 is on track for a July 27, 2018 (release)" after visiting the 55-year-old A-lister.

Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts, was hurt as he leapt between buildings while attached to cables.

McQuarrie rejected reports that he had fallen short on the jump, filmed in London last Saturday, maintaining that the star was supposed to slam into the building.

"What happened is a matter of coordinating what Tom is doing with what the camera is doing, which means you have to do it a number of times," the director said.

"And on the fourth try, he hit the building at a slightly different angle and he broke his ankle.

"He knew the instant that he hit the building that his ankle was broken. You can see it on his face."

McQuarrie also posted a link to an article in British film magazine Empire, in which he vowed to "move heaven and earth" to ensure the fourth take got into the movie.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE