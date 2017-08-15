Cruise crashes into building on MI6 set

LONDON • Hong Kong star Jackie Chan once jumped from one building to another in an action movie.

Tom Cruise, who often does his own stunts, attempted to do that - but seemed to have injured himself during the shooting on Sunday for Mission: Impossible 6.

A video from the London set that was acquired by gossip website TMZ showed Cruise, 55 - who was hooked to safety cables - coming up short.

He seemed to hit the wall of the building hard before crawling over the top and walking with a noticeable limp.

The American actor has, in the past, pulled off some stupendous feats on screen.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) opens with Cruise's Ethan Hunt character hanging onto a plane as it hurtles down a runway.

In 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, he climbed the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

The sixth movie in the franchise, which is slated for a July release next year, also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin.

Cruise, meanwhile, can expect more bruising days ahead.

Work on a Top Gun (1986) sequel is reportedly starting later this year, with hazardous, action-packed scenes no doubt integral to the plot.