Crazy Rich Asians has commenced filming with a cast that includes Singaporean actors such as Pierre Png

SINGAPORE - After months of auditions and speculation, movie studio Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that filming for Crazy Rich Asians has commenced on April 25 and also officially confirmed the cast.

The contemporary romantic comedy, directed by Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2, 2016), is based on Singapore-born Kevin Kwan's 2013 worldwide best-seller about wealthy families living in Singapore. It will be shot entirely on location here and in Malaysia.

Singapore-based host-presenter Henry Golding will play the wealthy eligible bachelor Nick Young. Constance Wu, sitcom Fresh Off The Boat's (2015-present) breakout star, plays his girlfriend, New Yorker Rachel Chu, who gets more than she bargained for when she accompanies him back to Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua are part of the cast, though no details are available on their roles.

The large ensemble also includes Malaysia-born actress Michelle Yeoh as Nick's formidable mother Eleanor Young, Gemma Chan (Humans, 2015-present), rapper-actress Awkwafina (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016) and comedian Ronny Chieng.