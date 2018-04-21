Crass comedy with feeling

REVIEW / COMEDY

BLOCKERS (M18)

102 minutes/Now showing/ 3 stars

The story: High school teenagers Julie (Kathryn Newton), Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sam (Gideon Adlon) make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Their respective parents, Lisa (Leslie Mann), Mitchell (John Cena) and Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) get wind of this plan and try to stop the kids.

This is a gross-out comedy, which means that it will be crude, in-your-face and oftentimes very annoying.

It is the type of film that finds bodily fluids funny, so there will be the usual scenes of projectile vomit, naked butts and talk of various sex positions.

But rising above the crassness are sporadic moments of genuine emotion, as well as intelligent reflections of parenting and the fear of letting go.

Each of the three parents here has different reasons for his or her anxiety and they are mostly believable.

Lisa captures the desperation of a single mother who is about to send her only daughter, whom she treats as a friend, off to college.

She acts tough all the time, even giving the other parents baseball coach-like pep talks, but secretly, she is terrified of the prospect of living alone.

Hunter is the party guy who was not quite ready for parenthood in the beginning, but is now trying to make up for lost time and be a better dad.

Out of the three parents, it is Mitchell who truly makes an impression.

Cena, a professional wrestler who has been proving to be a fine comic in films such as Trainwreck (2015) and Sisters (2015), hams it up here to hilarious effect.

He may be huge and muscly, but he is the first to cry at every situation, whether it is on his tomboy daughter's first day of school or when he sees her in a prom dress for the first time.

It is sweet and touching to see just how scared he gets every day as he gradually discovers that his little girl is growing up and no longer needs his protection.

Perhaps even more noteworthy is the diversity of the cast. The three central parents are affluent and white, but Mitchell's wife and daughter are Indian.

Both are strong, smart females and neither is reduced to having bad accents or being awful stereotypes, which is rare for this type of comedy.

But when the film veers back to raunchy territory with an extended scene of Mitchell chugging beer up his bottom, any sort of progress is all but undone.