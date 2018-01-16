Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46

DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday (Jan 15) at the age of 46 during a trip to London for a recording session, her publicist said.

The Irish group, which combined indie guitar with O’Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yoddle, shot to fame in the 1990s with hits like Linger and Zombie.

The band was one of the most successful rock groups of that decade, selling over 40 million records, according to the group’s official website.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today,” publicist Lindsey Holmes said in a statement.

Holmes said O’Riordan died after travelling to London for a short recording session, but she declined to comment on the possible cause of death.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Holmes said in an emailed statement.