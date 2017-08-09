Country singer Glen Campbell dead at age 81

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - US country singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday (Aug 8) at the age of 81, his publicist said.

The singer, famous for hits like Rhinestone Cowboy andWichita Lineman, had been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for several years.

His publicist Sanford Brokaw said he died on Tuesday in Nashville at an Alzheimer's facility, surrounded by his family.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," his family said in a statement posted on the singer's official website.

Campbell announced in June 2011 that he was suffering from Alzheimer's.

The Gentle On My Mind singer then embarked on a nationwide farewell tour that ended in November 2012.

Campbell began his career as a well-regarded recording session guitarist in Los Angeles before becoming a fixture on the US music charts, radio and television in the 1960s and1970s.

He won six Grammy Awards and had nine No. 1 songs in a career of more than 50 years.

He released a final studio album in June 2017, calledAdios, that was recorded after the tour wrapped up.