Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, but police say there 'are no lacerations'

LOS ANGELES (WASHINGTON POST) - The curious case of Corey Feldman's stabbing report has taken an interesting turn.

The former child actor said late on Tuesday that he was in the hospital after being attacked that evening. In early morning tweets on Wednesday (March 28), Feldman wrote that a man had opened his car door and stabbed him with something. He even included photos of himself being treated at the hospital.

But according to the Los Angeles Police Department, there are "no lacerations to Mr Feldman's abdomen", spokesman Luis Garcia said.

Police received a call around 10.45pm on Tuesday reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. Feldman told police that he was driving his car with a passenger and was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards when "someone, an unknown person, opened his driver side door and jabbed at his abdomen with an unknown object", Garcia said.

Feldman then took himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released, according to police.

While Feldman said he was stabbed with a sharp object, police know of no injuries and have no suspect or weapon descriptions.

Feldman didn't tweet what he had been stabbed with but wrote - in all caps - that he was in his car with his "security" when three men approached the vehicle.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

"While security was distracted," he wrote, a man "pulled up & attacked! I'm OK!"

Police were investigating "the case as an attempted homicide!" he continued. He also tweeted that he has received "mounting threats" on his social media platforms from a group he called the "wolfpack" and that he believes the attack is connected.

He followed up with tweets containing links to articles picking up on his report, such as "Corey Feldman stabbed by knife-wielding thug in frenzied attempted murder attack."

Feldman has alleged that he and others were sexually abused when they were child actors by those in the entertainment industry. When the revelations around powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein first came to light in October, Feldman announced that he was going to name names. But he received criticism after he said he needed to first raise US$10 million (S$13 million) to finance a film that would be the "most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed."

He eventually publicly accused two men.

A month later, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that it was no longer investigating an assault report that Feldman had filed with the department because the statute of limitations had expired.