Corey Feldman names actor who molested him

LOS ANGELES - Corey Feldman has revealed that former actor Jon Grissom sexually abused him in the 1980s.

The revelation came when the former child actor spoke to Dr Oz on the latter's show on Thursday.

Dr Oz also successfully persuaded Feldman, 46, to report Grissom to the Los Angeles Police Department during the show.

Last week, Feldman announced he would start revealing the men who molested him and other young Hollywood actors. He would do it once he raised US$10 million (S$13.6 million) to create a feature film that would be the "most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed".

His reluctance to blow the whistle had drawn comments that more people could still be hurt by these sexual predators.

When he appeared on a TV talk show earlier this week, Feldman had got testy over this matter. "There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have the same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it if I don't release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I'm the bad guy? I'm the victim here. I'm the one who's been abused. I'm the one who's trying to come forward and do something about it," he said.