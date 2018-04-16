Condola Rashad sees a new Arc for Joan

After the confirmation of her Joan of Arc casting in Saint Joan, actress Condola Rashad (above) read book after book about the character, becoming so fluent in mediaeval history that she now serves as the play's unofficial literary adviser.
Published
1 hour ago

Tony nominee Condola Rashad, who will play Joan of Arc on Broadway, says the character is not angry and sees her hurt, frustration as well as passion

NEW YORK • Last year, when her casting was confirmed, three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad cleared her schedule and read book after book about Joan of Arc, becoming so fluent in mediaeval history that she now serves as the play's unofficial literary adviser.

The historical Joan of Arc was a peasant, a soldier, a mystic and a martyr.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2018, with the headline 'Condola Rashad sees a new Arc for Joan'. Print Edition | Subscribe
