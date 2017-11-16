Concert by indie band Pond cancelled

SINGAPORE - Australian psychedelic rock band Pond have cancelled their concert at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on Nov 23.

According to organiser LAMC, the show was axed "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Ticket buyers who paid via credit card will get refunds through their accounts, while those who paid by cash or Nets will have to head down to CustomerService@SISTIC (03-04, Singapore Post Centre, 10 Eunos Road 8, Singapore 408600) from Nov 22 to Dec 6 for cash refunds.

Formed in 2008, the quartert last performed in Singapore at the Laneway music festival in 2015.

They released their critically-acclaimed seventh album, The Weather, in May 2017.