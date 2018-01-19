Colin Firth rebukes Woody Allen over molestation claims

NEW YORK (AFP) - Colin Firth has joined the list of actors saying they would not work with Woody Allen again, following the revival of allegations that he molested his daughter more than 25 years ago.

Allen's estranged, adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has said that he sexually assaulted her as a seven-year-old in 1992, asking the world to finally believe her as the sexual harassment watershed convulses America.

On Thursday (Jan 18), Farrow aired her first television interview as 82-year-old Allen hit back, accusing his ex-lover's family of "cynically" exploiting the Time's Up movement to repeat "discredited" allegations.

After the interview broadcast, Oscar-winning Firth became the latest actor and arguably the most high-profile to publicly rebuke Allen, telling the Guardian newspaper: "I wouldn't work with him again."

Firth starred in Allen's 2014 film Magic in the Moonlight, shot before Farrow detailed the alleged abuse for the first time in her own words in an open letter published on a New York Times blog in 2014.

Her claim first surfaced in the midst of her parents' bitter split, when Allen left the actress Mia Farrow for her adoptive daughter from a previous marriage, Soon-Yi Previn, 21 years old at the time.

Allen - the director of more than 50 movies, a four-times Oscar winner and showered with awards in Europe - has always denied the allegations, which have never been proven. He continues to enjoy a glittering career and remains married to Soon-Yi.

But the sexual harassment firestorm that has brought down Hollywood titans such as Harvey Weinstein, has seen many reassess Farrow's claims and has fueled a growing backlash against Allen.

In recent weeks, actresses including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page and Mira Sorvino, have announced they regret working with Allen.

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman also told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview with other actresses that she believed Farrow.