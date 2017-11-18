Coldplay's tour ranks No. 3 in takings

NEW YORK • After their world tour called A Head Full Of Dreams ended, the members of British band Coldplay found their pockets full of money. They generated more than US$500 million (S$680 million), the band's promoters said, making the tour the third-highest-grossing in history.

The band played the 114th and final show of their tour on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, completing a haul of US$523 million in ticket sales, Live Nation announced.

Only two other acts have amassed more: Irish rockers U2, who grossed US$784 million on their elaborate 360 tour from 2009 to 2011, and The Rolling Stones, who grossed slightly more than Coldplay with their A Bigger Bang shows a decade ago.

Coldplay went high-tech for the tour, with fans given interactive wristbands that change colour to the music and eye-popping displays with lasers and confetti.

The rockers led by Chris Martin, who broke through in the early 2000s with a mixture of dark ballads and rock anthems in the fashion of U2, earlier hinted that A Head Full Of Dreams would be their last full-length album, although they released a new EP in July.

The tour started in March last year, also in Buenos Aires, and reached nearly 5.4 million fans, according to Live Nation.

The band sold out multiple dates at stadiums in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey.

They set a new attendance record of 67,451 at Mexico City's Foro Sol.

