Coen brothers' first TV series to hit Netflix

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs will star Tim Blake Nelson.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
31 min ago

(NYTIMES) - The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, the first television series directed by the Oscar-winning film-makers Joel and Ethan Coen, will have its premiere on Netflix in 2018.

The series, which Netflix said will be a six-episode anthology set during the frontier era in the American West, will star Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000) in the title role. Each episode will depict a different character and storyline.

"The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers and colorful linguists," Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice-president of original content, said in a statement. "We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents." The show will be produced by Annapurna Television, with the Coen brothers as executive producers, writers and directors.

With this series, the Coens will join other big-screen directors who have recently dipped their toes into TV, including Woody Allen (Crisis In Six Scenes), Baz Luhrmann (The Get Down) and David O. Russell, who is developing a drama series for Amazon.

Topics: 

