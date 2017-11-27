Coco packs bigger punch than superheroes

NEW YORK - A superhero squad was no match for a boy with a guitar and a dream.

Coco, a vibrant, multicultural film from Pixar that is set in Mexico, drew US$71 million (S$96 million) domestically over the five-day holiday weekend, beating Justice League for the No. 1 spot. The results reinforced Disney's Thanksgiving dominance and proved that stories with Latino themes can have wide international appeal.

The movie received an A-plus grade from ticket buyers in CinemaScore exit polls.

With school out, families propelled Coco over the holiday weekend, making up 73 per cent of the audiences. They did not seem to be deterred by recent sexual harassment allegations against Pixar founder John Lasseter, who has taken a leave from the company.

More unexpected was the success in China, where it hit No. 1 with an estimated US$18.2 million over three days, according to Disney.

The estimated global total for Coco stands at US$153.4 million.

Pixar films generally cost roughly US$175 million to produce.

Justice League chugged along, with a five-day total of US$63 million.

The movie has fared much better overseas, with its cumulative global take of US$481 million surpassing the US$400 million it cost to make and market.

Wonder, a family-friendly drama starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, continued its surprising run, earning US$32 million over the long weekend.

The breakout movie, which cost US$20 million to make, has accrued US$69 million.

On a much smaller scale, the well-reviewed Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age drama, became the most successful limited-release opening of 2017, earning US$404,874 at just four venues in New York and Los Angeles.