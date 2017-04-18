Coachella festival cellphone thief nabbed by phone app

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A thief who made off with cellphones belonging to more than 100 people at the Coachella music festival in California may want to consider a new line of work.

The police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao of New York was arrested on Friday (April 14) with his booty in his backpack after dozens of festival-goers noticed that their phones were missing and activated their Find My Phone app.

Some of the victims tracked down the 36-year-old and followed him until he was detained by security officers.

He was subsequently arrested by the police who found more than 100 cellphones in his backpack, officials said.

He was charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property and was released on US$10,000 bail.

The Coachella festival is held annually in the desert of southern California and runs two consecutive weekends.