CL was "completely broken" after K-pop girl group 2NE1 disbanded

SEOUL (The Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Former 2NE1 member CL took to Instagram on Monday to write a letter in English to her fans, expressing her feelings on the K-pop group's disbandment and hinting at her new release.

"I want to thank my fans for being patient/impatient and for always being there for me," she wrote. "I promise you new music soon. I just want u to know I'm on my way and haven't given up."

She said she was "completely broken" and that the "breakups from my love and to my group" were not easy for her because they were "all I had in my life".

"So I needed time to heal. Took this chance and time for me to grow, to learn, explore, discover, realise and figure some things out," she said. "I tried to rush it and it made it worse so I decided to let it be."

The singer also hinted at a new release, saying: "I have the best team in the world both east and west working hard every day for the best of me. Can't wait to give back all the love and energy you guys have sent me. Quality over quantity right?"

Last November, popular South Korean girl group 2NE1 announced it would be disbanding, following its youngest member Minzy's departure in April 2016. They released their final single Goodbye in January this year. Since then, CL has been pursuing a solo singing career.