Circus owner sues Kid Rock for using Greatest Show on Earth slogan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The company that owns the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which for years had dubbed itself the Greatest Show on Earth, has filed a lawsuit accusing singer Kid Rock of using the slogan unlawfully.

Feld Entertainment, the production company that owns the longtime circus show and associated intellectual property, said Kid Rock and Live Nation Entertainment were infringing the circus' trademark.

The company said it had contacted Kid Rock and Live Nation repeatedly to ask that they stop using the slogan but was ignored.

In May, Feld ended its storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus show in New York after nearly 150 years of showcasing animals, clowns and acrobats to millions.

The finale came a year after the company bowed to pressure from animal rights activists and agreed to stop using elephants in its performances, which it said affected ticket sales.