Christopher Lee up for a Best Actor prize at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards

Former Channel 8 star Christopher Lee, who won Best Actor in 2014 at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards, may bring home another prize next month (September) at the same event.

Lee, 46, is up for Best Actor In A Mini-series Or TV Film for playing a closeted gay man in the TV movie The Long Goodbye (2017). The film tells of how the character returns to his hometown 30 years after the death of a man he had a crush on when they were in college.

Up against him for the award in the same category are Taiwanese actors Wu Kang-ren, Alex Ko, Fu Meng-po and Lan Wei-hua.

The awards will be held on Sept 30.

This is Lee's third nomination at the event, widely considered Taiwan's equivalent of the Emmys in the United States, which celebrates the best performance and technical talents in the broadcast industry.

In 2012, he was nominated for Best Actor In A Mini-series for Forgotten, in which he played the husband of an amnesiac. Two years later, he won Best Actor for the TV drama A Good Wife, in which he had a successful architect with marital woes.

Since signing with Taiwanese modelling and artiste agency Catwalk in 2012, the Malaysian-born actor, who is married to Singaporean star Fann Wong, has been fronting major Taiwanese TV productions.