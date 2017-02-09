Christie Brinkley, 63, back in swimsuit in Sports Illustrated

NEW YORK • Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, has become the oldest woman to appear in the famous Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, posing in a red bikini and a black one-piece alongside her daughters.

The annual issue, which typically features young women with the impossible-to-attain perfection of fashion models, is legendary in the United States, where it sold 785,000 copies for its 50th anniversary in 2014.

First spotted in a post office in Paris when she was 19, Michigan native Brinkley appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004, and a record three times on its cover in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

For the Feb 15 edition, which comes out days after she celebrates her 63rd birthday, she is joined by her daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, and Alexa Ray Joel, 31.

"Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!" she wrote on her Instagram page.

The magazine said on its website that she proved that "age is nothing more than a number".



Christie Brinkley (centre) appears in the annual Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated with daughters Alexa Ray Joel (far left) and Sailor Brinkley Cook. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/ CHRISTIE BRINKLEY



"My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!'" she told People magazine. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I'm posing in a bathing suit!'

"When this issue comes out, I'll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over.' But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'"

Brinkley has been divorced four times. Cook is her daughter with her fourth husband, architect Peter Cook. Joel is her daughter with her second husband, singer Billy Joel.

She was also married to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux, her first husband, and real estate developer Richard Taubman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE