Choi Si Won to appear in Super Junior's Dec concert

SEOUL (The Korea Herald/ ANN) - Choi Si Won will perform in Super Junior's concert in December, his agency Label SJ announced on Nov 28.

Label SJ, a subsidiary of S.M. Entertainment, said Choi's participation in the concert had been prearranged by a contract finalised months ago.

Choi has not taken part in promotional activities for the band's latest album, Play, amid a recent controversy involving his family's dog. The K-pop star and his family have been under fire since a restaurateur died of sepsis on Oct 6 after being attacked by their pet.

The agency said the promotional activities are not bound by prearranged contracts and therefore could be changed at the last minute. Choi had participated in the recording of the album as well as the shooting of a music video.