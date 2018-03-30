Choi Ji Woo in shock marriage

SEOUL • Korean Wave star Choi Ji Woo announced her marriage hours before the event yesterday.

The 42-year-old actress posted a photo of a handwritten letter on her fan club website, saying: “Today is the day I have promised a new beginning with my partner for life.”

She added that she had to be cautious about revealing the news so as not to burden her in-laws.

Her management agency, YG Entertainment, said the couple had been dating for a year. They would have a small, private wedding ceremony with close family members in attendance “because the groom is not an entertainer but an ordinary office worker”, the agency added.

Details of the wedding have not been released.

Choi is well-known throughout Asia for her role in the 2002 drama, Winter Sonata.