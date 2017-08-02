Chiung Yao writes a book on the right to a good death

TAIPEI - Months after she quit Facebook and stopped posting about the care of her ailing husband, writer Chiung Yao has now published a book on it instead.

On Tuesday (Aug 1), the 79-year-old made her first public appearance in at least 10 years to launch the book, whose title translates as Before Snow Falls: The Last Lesson In My Life.

In April, she had gone public with the struggle she had after her husband, publisher Ping Shin-tao, was diagnosed with vascular dementia. But she closed her social media account in May, after a dispute with her three stepchildren over intubating her husband. They insisted on intubation, and she said she had to break her promise to let him die with dignity.

Choking up twice on Tuesday, she said she had visited him in hospital with her new book the day before, reported Apple Daily.

She said she had been avoiding her stepchildren, but still hoped for a reconciliation one day.

She said she had written the book not for herself, but to tell everyone about the right to a good death.

"I quit Facebook to continue writing the book. I couldn't stop writing just because they were protesting," she said, referring to her stepchildren. "Because I didn't write this for myself. This book had to be written for me not to let their father down."

She said she had dreamed of him giving her a pile of papers to write all about their struggle.

The romance writer also announced that she had pulled 65 titles from her husband's Crown Publishing, which is now run by his son.

On Tuesday, the son said he agreed with the stepmother on the right to a good death, reported Apple Daily. But he said she had confused the issues of dying with dignity, euthanasia and dementia care.