Chingay parade preview goes ahead in the rain, just like last year's show

SINGAPORE - Despite persistent rain, a preview of this year's Chingay parade went on at the F1 Pit Building on Saturday (Jan 21).

Some 10,000 students from 60 primary and secondary schools were treated to the show which featured local segments of the parade, that will take place on Feb 10 and 11.

This year's parade, its 45th, features 8,000 performers in seven segments that look at Chingay in the past, present and future.

Highlights include the recreation of a tiger float that first appeared in the 1974 parade, performances of home-grown Mandarin music wave xinyao, and a finale featuring laser lights, fireworks and other special effects.

Members of the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) dressed for the weather in poncho costumes, inspired by the heavy downpour during last year's parade.

School of the Arts dance student Vinny Lai, 17, returned to perform for the second year in PAYM's finale.

"I'm came back because of the friends I made last year and the opportunity to perform in front of such a large audience," she told The Straits Times ahead of the show.

Having rehearsed three times a week since last November, she said: "I'm not worried about the rain, we danced in the rain last year, too."

Tickets for the Chingay parade are on sale on Sistic now, and about 46,000 spectators are expected to attend over the two nights.