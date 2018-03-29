Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang arrested for sexual assault in Sydney hotel

SYDNEY - Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was arrested after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Sydney on Monday (March 26), said Australian reports.

The 36-year-old woman alleged Gao and another 35-year-old man, Wang Jing, attacked her in a room in Shangri-La Hotel, reported the Daily Mail, citing a Daily Telegraph report.

The two men appeared in Sydney Central Local Court via video from prison on Wednesday, said the Mail. Their lawyer said they would plead not guilty and apply for bail at a later date.

The woman said the attack took place after the men entered the room together on Monday, according to the Mail.

On Tuesday, one of the men was arrested in his room in Shangri-La and the other in Haymarket, a suburb in Sydney.

Gao is known for his roles in the 2015 television drama Legend Of Mi Yue and the 2012 movie Drug War. He is married to actress Dong Xuan with a daughter.