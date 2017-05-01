China's all-girl 'boyband'

PHOTO: REUTERS
Singing well is not enough to get you into China's androgynous- looking all-girl "boyband" called FFC-Acrush as playing football is also a requisite for the members. With a following of more than 749,000 on social networking site Weibo, the five women - aged 18 to 24 - held a news conference in Beijing last Friday to kick off their first single, Action. They are one of several bands under the FFC brand, which aims to play up sports entertainment by mixing sports with music and dance. All FFC bands - including Acrush - must juggle football skills along with career demands.

