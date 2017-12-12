Cherelle Tan, Isaac Ong in The Voice finals

After almost three months of vocal battles, two Singaporeans have made it to the final eight on the local edition of The Voice singing competition show.

Cherelle Tan, 26, is on Chinese singer Della Ding Dang's team and Isaac Ong, 29, is on Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw's team. During the semi-finals, she performed Jolin Tsai's The Great Artist, while Ong performed Chaw's I Will Be There.

Local singer-songwriter Hanjin Tan and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sky Wu are the other two mentors and the remaining finalists comprise five Malaysians and one contestant from Hong Kong.

Viewers can catch the finals for free on Sunday at 8.30pm on Hub E City (StarHub TV channels 111 and 825) or StarHub Go.

Ong says: "As this round is decided purely by voting, my chances depend on the people, especially those in Singapore, whether they join in and vote (for me)."

The grand finals will be divided into two rounds. In the first round, the eight contestants will each perform a song and the two with the most number of SMS votes get to advance to the second round. They will perform again and the champion will be determined by another round of SMS voting.

Cherelle Tan says: "I think it hasn't been easy to reach the final eight.

"The Malaysian competitors are all very strong, especially Annabella (Chua), who's also on Team Della. She's so young, but has done so well.

"I just hope for everyone to do his best in the finals and put on a great show."

•Viewers can catch the finals of The Voice for free on Sunday from 8.30 to 11pm. On that day, Hub E City (StarHub TV Channels 111 and 825) will be made available to all viewers (including non-StarHub TV subscribers) through the frequency 189.25MHz. To access the channel, connect your television to a cable point and tune it to 189.25MHz. Alternatively, viewers can download StarHub Go to enjoy the live simulcast and catch up on all the previous episodes.