Charlie Young gives birth to twins: Other Asian celebrities who have given birth in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actress Charlie Young announced on Thursday (April 27) that she had given birth to a pair of twins.

Young, 42, took to Weibo to post a photo of two babies in blue blankets, with the message: "Dear little babies, thank you for coming into our lives and letting us have a new understanding of love."

Taiwan-born Young married Singaporean Khoo Shao Tze in a celebrity-filled wedding in Singapore in November 2013 after a courtship of 20 years.

The star of The Lovers (1994) is by no means the first Asian celebrity to have given birth in Singapore in recent years. Here are some others:

1. Sonia Sui



PHOTO: SONIA SUI/ WEIBO



Taiwanese actress-model Sonia Sui, 36, announced the birth of her first child - a baby girl - on Feb 1.

Baby Lucy's elder brother Max was born in Singapore in August 2015, eight months after Sui married American-Chinese businessman Tony Chia.

2. Vivian Hsu



PHOTO: VIVAN HSU/ INSTAGRAM



Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu gave birth to a baby boy at Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Aug 13, 2015.

Her son, Dalton Lee, is Hsu's first child with her Singapore-based, Indonesia-born husband Sean Lee.

Hsu, then 40, delivered her son via a caesarean section after what had been a difficult pregnancy.

3. Vicki Zhao



PHOTO: VICKY ZHAO/ WEIBO



The Chinese actress and director gave birth to a baby girl at Gleneagles Hospital on April 11, 2010, at the age of 34.

Zhao, propelled to fame after starring in the popular My Fair Princess (1998) TV series, stayed at the $4,248-a-night Tanglin suite in Gleneagles, and is thought to have given birth via caesarean section.

She has been married to Chinese property businessman Huang Youlong since 2008. Both are permanent residents in Singapore.