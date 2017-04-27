Charlie Young and Singaporean husband welcome twins

SINGAPORE - Actress Charlie Young has welcomed twins, she announced on Weibo on Thursday (April 27).

The 42-year-old Hong Kong actress, who is married to Singaporean businessman Khoo Shao Tze, posted a photo of two babies in two blue blankets, with the message: "Dear little babies, thank you for coming into our lives and letting us have a new understanding of love."

She thanked "doctors and nurses who helped us welcome our babies, and friends who have always been concerned about us".

The couple wed in 2013 after a long courtship. Previous reports said she prepared for motherhood in Singapore. She did not disclose other details of her twins.

Her good friend, singer Gigi Leung, told Apple Daily she planned to visit Young in May.

Celebrities seem to be enjoying a twin baby boom. Actress Lee Sinje, another of Young's close friends, had twin sons last year. Pop star Beyonce is expecting twins, as is lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of actor George Clooney.