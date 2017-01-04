Charlie Young 5 months pregnant

HONG KONG • It will be a Year of the Rooster baby for actress Charlie Young.

The 42-year-old is five months pregnant and is in Singapore waiting to give birth, her manager confirmed with reporters on Monday.

The gender of the baby, her first child with Singaporean husband Khoo Shao Tze, was not revealed.

The news came after the actress was pictured on her Weibo page, covering her tummy with a cushion.

With her in the picture are her friends, singer Gigi Leung and actress Lee Sinje, who had travelled to Singapore to usher in the New Year with her.

Taiwan-born Young, star of 1994's The Lovers, married Khoo in a celebrity-filled wedding in Singapore in November 2013 after a courtship of 20 years.

"Charlie is well. She's a happy mother-to-be," Leung, seen holding her baby Sofia in the photo, was quoted as saying by newspaper Apple Daily.

In another picture on Lee's Facebook page, the three are seen celebrating the New Year with Khoo, Leung's husband Sergio Crespo Gutes and Lee's husband, director Oxide Pang.