Charles Aznavour, who has recorded 1,400 songs, gets Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Critics have said he was "ugly and short", French singer Charles Aznavour once said. Now 93, he still performs and was, on Thursday, honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His career spans eight decades and he has recorded 1,400 songs - 1,300 of which he wrote.

"He's written hundreds of songs that are known. He was awarded many awards for his work and he is still performing at his age, which is wonderful," Ms Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said.

A recipient of France's prestigious Officier de la Legion d'honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honour), Aznavour is also credited in more than 60 movies.

The star defied detractors who pointed to his unconventional looks to become one of France's most iconic singers. Dubbed the country's Frank Sinatra, his melancholic tunes have also captivated global audiences.

He has said that he still "writes every day, often a song a day".