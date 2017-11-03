Channel 8 star Xu Bin weds girlfriend of 3 years

SINGAPORE - Channel 8 actor Xu Bin on Friday (Nov 3) married his girlfriend of three years, Evelyn Wang Yifei, entertainment website Toggle reported.

Their wedding luncheon at Orchard Hotel was attended by a number of local artistes including celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee. It is the first of three planned wedding banquets.

China-born Xu, 28, had earlier told The Straits Times that the couple planned two other wedding banquets in January, in his and Wang's respective hometowns of Fujian and Wuhan.

They met three years ago at a friend's birthday party while Wang, 27, was studying business in Singapore. She is a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy but works in her family's property business.

Their relationship was kept under wraps for two years, in part because Xu did not have his manager's permission to date. He is signed to television host Dasmond Koh's agency NoonTalk Media.

Xu's love life was so secret that when he announced his nuptials on Instagram in October, many thought it was a hoax.

Related Story Xu Bin had to keep his relationship with fiancee a secret from his boss

The actor, who is known for his roles in popular Channel 8 dramas such as long-form sitcom 118 (2014) and nursing series You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016), intends to continue to live and work in Singapore.