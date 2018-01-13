Celine Dion to perform here for the first time

Pop diva Celine Dion will be making her debut in Singapore this year.

The 49-year-old Canadian singer, known for her powerhouse vocals, will perform at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on July 3 and 4.

She is the voice behind smash hits such as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, and will be entertaining audiences at the 6,000-capacity Sands Grand Ballroom over the two nights.

Ticket sale dates and prices have yet to be announced, but a press statement from MBS yesterday said members of her fan club TeamCeline will be able to buy tickets through an advance pre-sale.

MBS Loyalty card members and Singtel mobile subscribers will also have the chance to buy tickets before public sales start.

Dion's concerts in Singapore are part of her month-long Celine Dion Live 2018 Tour, in which she will stop at a number of Asian cities.

It will kick off in Tokyo on June 26 before heading to Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok.

This will be the five-time Grammy Award winner's first visit to Asia since the Taking Chances World Tour in 2008, which included stops such as Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Seoul.

Dion's planned 2014 Asia tour was cancelled as she took time off to care for her ailing husband and manager Rene Angelil, who died of cancer in 2016.

The Singapore concerts are part of MBS' Sands Live, a concert series that has brought in acts such as The Rolling Stones, Michael Buble and Aaron Kwok since it started in 2014.

Dion is a seasoned live performer. Her ongoing Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicked off in 2011 and is set to run till June next year.

She has staged more than 1,000 shows attended by more than four million people.

Over her three-decade-long career, she has sold almost 250 million albums and won five Grammy awards and two Academy Awards, as well as the Diamond award at the World Music Awards, which recognises her as the best-selling female artist of all time.