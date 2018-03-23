Celine Dion says sorry for cancelling shows

LAS VEGAS • Celine Dion has appealed to fans not to give her an earful now that she has cancelled her Las Vegas shows for this month and next.

She is taking a break because she is suffering from a condition in her middle ear that causes hearing irregularities and makes it very hard for her to sing.

"My luck hasn't been very good lately. I apologise to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry," she posted online.

According to E! Online, Dion had used ear drop medications over the past 12 to 18 months.

Now, she is set to undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" to solve the problem once and for all.

One fan who caught her show before she was sidelined by her ear issue is Adele (above right, with Dion), who gave her a five-star rating on Instagram.

"Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humour," the British superstar posted of her experience watching a Jan 12 show.