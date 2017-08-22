Celebrities pay tribute to Jerry Lewis

WASHINGTON • Jerry Lewis, who parlayed his distinctive style of low-brow comedy into a longrunning stage and movie career and became a fixture on the American calendar with his charity telethon, died in Las Vegas on Sunday at the age of 91.

Here are some reactions.

REUTERS

Jerry Lewis kept us all laughing for over half a century and his incredible charity work touched the lives of millions. Jerry lived the American Dream - he truly loved his country and his country loved him back. Our thoughts are with his family as we remember the extraordinary life of one of our greatest entertainers and humanitarians. Thank you, Jerry. You will be missed.

THE WHITE HOUSE, in a statement

Jerry Lewis was a master. He was a giant. He was an innovator. He was a great entertainer. He was a great artist. And he was a remarkable man. I had the honour of working with him and it was an experience I'll always treasure. He was, truly, one of our greats.

DIRECTOR MARTIN SCORSESE, in a statement

Dear Jerry, Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go. Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you.

NANCY SINATRA, daughter of the late singer-actor Frank Sinatra, on Twitter

What a wonderful legacy Jerry Lewis leaves for all of us, in his films, television appearances. We can still go back there and laugh. He provided belly laughs. And you don't get too many belly laughs nowadays. A lot of comedy has to be edgy. But his comedy holds up.

COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT, on CNN

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius, an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute. I am because he was.

COMEDIAN JIM CARREY, on Twitter