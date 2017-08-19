Cathay cinema to open in Parkway Parade

Cathay Cineplexes will open its latest outlet in Parkway Parade mall in Marine Parade next month. Located on the mall's seventh floor, the new outlet will have seven halls, with the capacity to accommodate a total of 880 moviegoers.

This will also be the first Cathay Cineplex to introduce the Assistive Listening Device system for hearing- and visually-impaired people.

The new cineplex joins a slew of theatres in the east, such as Filmgarde in Kallang Leisure Park and Golden Village in I12 Katong. Next year, Golden Village will also open a cineplex in Bedok in the redeveloped Princess Theatre building.

