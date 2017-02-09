Carrie Fisher celebrated in comic book

REUTERS - The sudden death of actress Carrie Fisher shocked Hollywood and her famous mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died the following day.

Now Fisher's life is being celebrated in a 27-page comic book from Tidalwave, that tells the story of the girl born into Hollywood royalty and who became a star in her own right.

Fisher was best known for her "Star Wars" role as, Princess Leia, however she had memorable roles in the films The Burbs and the Woody Allen's Hannah.

In 2008 the actress released an autobiographical book, Wishful Drinking, which earned her a Grammy for spoken word album.

The book outlined her struggles with addiction and was turned into a Broadway show.

The publication will be released on Feb 22 in print and digital.