Carlos Santana teams up with Isley Brothers to provide 'medicine music' to world

NEW YORK (AFP) - Teaming up with The Isley Brothers for a new album, Carlos Santana is not just uniting two musical legends.

He also believes that the sound can change the world.

The pioneering rock guitarist holds lofty hopes for Power Of Peace, a collection of covers recorded with The Isley Brothers, who set the stage for pop music in the 1950s and 1960s with hits such as Shout and Twist And Shout.

"We felt that we needed to come together like superheroes and come and rescue this time and place in this planet that so intensely needs medicine to heal itself," Santana said as he presented the album in New York's Greenwich Village.

Described as "medicine music" by Santana, the album, which came out on Friday, merges the smooth soulful voice of Ron Isley with Santana's rich-toned, poetically phrased guitar riffs.