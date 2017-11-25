Carina Lau, Miley Cyrus deny pregnancy rumours

HONG KONG • No kidding, two celebrities - Carina Lau and Miley Cyrus - say they are not pregnant.

Hong Kong actress Lau, 51, has been recently rumoured to be two months in the family way.

Quoting Hong Kong media reports in a piece dated yesterday, NetEase cited her as saying: "This is too big a misunderstanding, too big a joke.

"I think that if I wanted to have a child now, I would find a surrogate instead. Isn't technology so advanced nowadays?"

Lau, who is married to actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, 55, was at a charity dinner and smiled as she spoke. They have no children, with earlier reports stating that she had sought medical help to conceive.

But she has been busy delivering on other fronts, rolling out fashion line Anirac (Carina spelt backwards) earlier this year.

In Your Dreams, a movie produced by and starring Lau, had its world premiere at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival on Oct 31.

Cyrus, 25, meanwhile, sparked off motherhood talk when she posted on Instagram a photo which showed her in a loose-fitting T-shirt and patting her stomach.

The singer, whose fiance is actor Liam Hemsworth, 27, later reacted to the speculation on Instagram: "Not pregnant, just eating a... tonne of tofurky... Rude."

Tofurky is mock turkey meat.

Incidentally, Thanksgiving Day on Thursday also marked her birthday, with the singer also posting photos of the gifts from Hemsworth, including a necklace with rainbow rhinestones.

