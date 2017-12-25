Carey to headline New Year's Eve show again

NEW YORK • Mariah Carey is in a forgiving mood this festive season.

Following a spectacular flameout performance moments before the ball dropped in Times Square last year, she is giving the New Year's Eve extravaganza another chance.

The superstar singer, 47, will once again headline ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday, the network and Dick Clark Productions said.

The repeat performance, which may have seemed like a long shot given last year's fiasco and the finger-pointing that followed, is also a way to cash in on the attention whipped up by the controversy.

It is the television business, after all, where ratings are queen. And who does not love a redemption story?

Carey was the final premidnight performer on the show as 2017 approached, but she bungled notes and lyrics as she appeared to struggle with her pre-recorded backing track.

Though she salvaged a rendition of the 1991 hit Emotions by relying on the crowd to sing, her difficulties continued on the song We Belong Together. She gave up, allowing the recorded version to play.

"I'm trying to be a good sport here," she said at one point.

After the show, her team blamed the production company and said she could not hear her music or cues in her in-ear monitors.

Ms Stella Bulochnikov, her manager at the time, accused the show of sabotaging the performance "to get ratings". She added that "it was a disastrous production", noting: "Mariah did them a favour. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their" act together.

Dick Clark Productions countered that the mess was a result of "technical errors" and said the idea that it "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd".

Carey, it seems, is taking its word for it. This New Year's Eve, she will top a line-up that also includes pop singers Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas, plus country duo Sugarland.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration," Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement.

"See you in Times Square."

NYTIMES