Cardi B's album gets an A, tops Billboard chart

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Last summer, with her ubiquitous hit Bodak Yellow, Cardi B became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1998 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart with a fully solo release - that is, with no "feature" appearance by another artist (say, a male rapper).

Now, Cardi B has pulled off a similar feat on the album chart, as her Invasion Of Privacy opens at No. 1 with the equivalent of 255,000 album sales in the United States, according to Nielsen. As Billboard noted, she is only the fifth female rapper in history to top the chart, after Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Hill.

Invasion also had the highest streaming week ever for a female artist, with 202.6 million streams of tracks from the album, beating Beyonce, who logged 115 million for Lemonade two years ago. In addition to the streams, Invasion had 103,000 sales as a complete album, on formats like CD and download.

Also this week, Thirty Seconds To Mars, a rock band featuring actor Jared Leto, opened at No. 2 with America.

The Weeknd's new EP My Dear Melancholy, which started at No. 1 last week, fell to No. 3.

The soundtrack to The Greatest Showman is in fourth place while XXXTentacion's ? is at No. 5.