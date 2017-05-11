Can't speak Mandarin? Here's how you can still take part in The Voice

The announcement that contestants for the inaugural Singapore/Malaysia edition of the singing show The Voice need to be fluent in Mandarin and sing Mandarin songs has drawn flak from many, with the production being accused of discriminating against minority races.

This is Stirr's tongue-in-cheek take on the requirement: A half-baked translation service turning some of today's top English hits into songs suitable for The Voice Singapore/Malaysia.

For more videos from Stirr, like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stirrsg/