Can't speak Mandarin? Here's how you can still take part in The Voice

Want to take part in The Voice but don't know any chinese songs? Banana Song Translation Service is here to help! Watch this clip, get some help, make all your dreams come true.
Published
May 11, 2017, 4:00 am SGT

The announcement that contestants for the inaugural Singapore/Malaysia edition of the singing show The Voice need to be fluent in Mandarin and sing Mandarin songs has drawn flak from many, with the production being accused of  discriminating against minority races.

 

This is Stirr's tongue-in-cheek take on the requirement: A half-baked translation service turning some of today's top English hits into songs suitable for The Voice Singapore/Malaysia.

