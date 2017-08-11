Campbell album sales soar after death

LOS ANGELES • Sales of Glen Campbell's music soared after the death of the Rhinestone Cowboy singer, following a public struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Analytics company BuzzAngle Music said digital album sales rose more than 13,000 per cent on Tuesday after news broke of his death at 81. Most of the sales were tied to greatest hits albums, but streaming and sales of hit songs were also up more than 6,000 per cent.

Campbell's death in Nashville, following a nationwide farewell tour in 2012 after his Alzheimer's announcement, brought emotional tributes from country music stars and fans, reported Reuters.

Jimmy Webb, who wrote many of Campbell's hits, including Wichita Lineman (1968), called the singer "the American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records that we can only marvel".

Singer John Mayer paid tribute to Campbell on Tuesday night at a Nashville show. Billboard magazine said he told the crowd he wanted to make sure he performed Gentle On My Mind (1967), which he described as his "favourite song in the world", on the day Campbell died.