Calvin Harris tops Forbes list of highest-earning DJs for fifth year

Calvin Harris, 33, brought in US$48.5 million (S$66.1 million) between June 2016 and June 2017.
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Scottish musician Calvin Harris ruled Forbes' annual list of electronic cash kings as he was named the highest-paid DJ for the fifth consecutive year, outpacing Dutch DJ Tiesto and newcomers The Chainsmokers.

Harris, 33, brought in US$48.5 million (S$66.1 million) between June 2016 and June 2017, with earnings from residencies in Las Vegas and festival performances as well as from producing pop hits such as his latest summer track, Feels with Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. Harris will also close this year's Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, playing on Sept 17.

Tiesto, who topped the list in 2012, earned US$39 million and came in at No. 2, while The Chainsmokers earned US$38 million, bolstered by the chart-topping success of pop hits Closer with Halsey and Something Just Like This with Coldplay.

The list, which also includes veteran French DJ David Guetta and German producer Zedd, highlights a lack of diversity in the DJ field, whose 10 highest earners were male and mostly white, from the United States or Europe.

Forbes said it compiles its annual earnings list from data gathered from Nielsen and touring trackers such as Pollstar and Bandsintown, as well as industry insiders and artists.

