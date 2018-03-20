Call for probe into why Harvey Weinstein has not been prosecuted yet

NEW YORK(AFP) - The Time's Up movement campaigning against sexual harassment on Monday demanded an investigation into a Manhattan prosecutor for failing to bring a criminal case against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The group called on New York's state governor to open an investigation to determine why Mr Cyrus Vance did not prosecute the 66-year-old in a 2015 case, arguing it could have saved other potential victims.

Italian model Ambra Battilana was one of the first women to come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual assault. But her case was dismissed and discredited.

Reports that Mr Vance "could have been improperly influenced" by Weinstein and that senior officials in the Manhattan district attorney's office "may have sought to intimidate Battilana are particularly disturbing and merit investigation", the movement said.

"An independent investigation into the full decision-making process in this case, including a full review of the correspondence within the office and with any representatives for Mr Weinstein, must be undertaken immediately," it added.

"Given the multitude of credible reports of Mr Weinstein's behaviours after the DA's decision not to prosecute in this case, arguably his continued victimisation of others could have been avoided."

Asked about the possibility of Weinstein being charged, Mr Vance told AFP last week: "It's very much under active investigation, I really can't say anything else."