Woody Harrelson to be in Star Wars series

Woody Harrelson, 55, will act in the second film in the Star Wars anthology series focused on a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, Lucasfilm said.

The cast will also include Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke in an undisclosed role.

Harrelson revealed he would play a "mentor to Han, but I'm also a bit of a criminal".