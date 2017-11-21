Buzzing: Women-only music festival in Sweden

Women-only music festival in Sweden

A Swedish comedienne announced on Sunday a rollout of a women-only music festival after the country's largest event was cancelled following a string of sexual assault and rape complaints.

Organiser Emma Knyckare said the two-day music festival called Statement will be held next summer in Gothenburg and will let women party and drink "without having to look over your shoulder". It comes after organisers of Bravalla announced they were axing the 2018 event after police received four rape and 23 sexual assault reports in July.

David Cassidy has liver failure

David Cassidy, who hogged headlines in the 1970s as a teen star in television show The Partridge Family, was hospitalised for liver failure last Saturday. The 67-year-old hopes to receive a liver transplant, his publicist told CNN. Cassidy has publicly admitted to having problems with alcohol. He was arrested for driving under the influence on three occasions between 2010 and 2014. He told People magazine earlier this year he is battling dementia.