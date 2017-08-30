Buzzing: US judge blocks new movie about Lynyrd Skynyrd

US judge blocks new movie about Lynyrd Skynyrd

Surviving members of Lynyrd Skynyrd won a permanent injunction blocking the production and distribution of a movie depicting the 1977 plane crash that killed the rock band's lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant.

In a decision made public on Monday, United States District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan said Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, based on the recollections of former drummer Artimus Pyle, violated a 1988 consent order governing the use of the Lynyrd Skynyrd name.

According to the lawsuit, surviving band members agreed that Pyle, who left the band in 1991, could tell his own life story, but that the movie would cause irreparable harm by destroying their right to use the Lynyrd Skynyrd name and history.