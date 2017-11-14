Buzzing: Thor: Ragnarok holds steady at No. 1

Thor: Ragnarok holds steady at No. 1

Thor: Ragnarok remained No. 1 at the North American box office for a second week, collecting an estimated US$56.6 million (S$77 million) for a worldwide total of US$650.1 million.

Two star-studded ensemble movies arrived to stronger-than-expected ticket sales. Daddy's Home 2, starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, was second with about US$30 million. Murder On The Orient Express, starring Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench, was third with about US$28.2 million.

Rowan Atkinson to be a father again

Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson is becoming a father again at age 62. His girlfriend, actress Louise Ford, 33, is expecting their first child, reported British newspapers. He has two children, aged 23 and 21, from a previous marriage to former BBC make-up artist Sunetra Sastry.

Melody Chen mother to twins

One FM DJ Melody Chen, 40, has given birth to twins - a boy and a girl. The twins were born prematurely several weeks ago, reported Young Parents magazine. Chen and her husband, actor Randall Tan, 43, revealed the happy news only recently.

They had been trying for a baby since they married about nine years ago.