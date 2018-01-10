Buzzing: The Greatest Showman soundtrack No. 1 on Billboard chart

The Greatest Showman soundtrack No. 1 on Billboard chart

On Sunday night, the P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. On Monday, the soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

The Greatest Showman, which has been climbing the album chart steadily for the past month, reaches No. 1 this week with the equivalent of 106,000 copies sold in the United States, according to Nielsen. It is the first soundtrack to top the chart in almost a year, since Fifty Shades Darker in February last year.

The Greatest Showman album features songs written by the team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, 2016), performed by a cast including Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle, who sings the Golden Globe-winning song This Is Me.