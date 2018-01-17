Buzzing: The Greatest Showman retains No. 1 spot

The Greatest Showman retains No. 1 spot

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is still in the spotlight, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart for a second week. A sales boost came from the recent Golden Globes, where the film won Best Original Song for This Is Me. Pop superstar Ed Sheeran's ÷ holds at No. 2 on its 45th week, while rapper G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned is at No. 3.

Jeannie Hsieh to hold concert here in March

Taiwan's Queen of Hokkien techno and electropop, Jeannie Hsieh, is holding her first concert in Singapore on March 31 at the Resorts World Convention Centre in Sentosa.

Tickets at $128, $168, $198, $248 and $288 will go on sale from tomorrow at Sistic outlets. Go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555.